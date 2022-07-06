The rapid growth of the cannabis industry in Maine, and how the state is regulating adult-use and medicinal marijuana

The director of Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy discusses the rapidly growing cannabis industry. In 2021, gross sales of recreational cannabis reached about $82 million. We will discuss the economic impact of this explosive growth, and hear about a state report that finds that the legal cannabis market has reduced illicit sales. We’ll also learn about developments in the supply and demand of medical marijuana.

Panelists:

Erik Gundersen, director, Maine Office of Cannabis Policy within the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

VIP Callers:

Michael Sofis, senior scientist, Advocates for Human Potential

Hannah King, partner, Dentons law firm; specializing in cannabis law

Alysia Melnick, attorney, Bernstein Shur; representing the Maine Craft Cannabis Association; served as political director for the 2016 citizens' initiative that made cannabis legal for all adults 21 and over; member of Maine’s Marijuana Advisory Commission

John F. Kilbride, chief, Falmouth Police Department; chair, Law Enforcement Cannabis Working Group

