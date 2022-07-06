© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The rapid growth of the cannabis industry in Maine, and how the state is regulating adult-use and medicinal marijuana

Published July 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
7752548596_52db25920f_o.jpg
Picasa
/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/martius/
cáñamo

The director of Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy discusses the rapidly growing cannabis industry. In 2021, gross sales of recreational cannabis reached about $82 million. We will discuss the economic impact of this explosive growth, and hear about a state report that finds that the legal cannabis market has reduced illicit sales. We’ll also learn about developments in the supply and demand of medical marijuana.

Panelists:
Erik Gundersen, director, Maine Office of Cannabis Policy within the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

VIP Callers:
Michael Sofis, senior scientist, Advocates for Human Potential
Hannah King, partner, Dentons law firm; specializing in cannabis law
Alysia Melnick, attorney, Bernstein Shur; representing the Maine Craft Cannabis Association; served as political director for the 2016 citizens' initiative that made cannabis legal for all adults 21 and over; member of Maine’s Marijuana Advisory Commission
John F. Kilbride, chief, Falmouth Police Department; chair, Law Enforcement Cannabis Working Group

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith