Statewide efforts to increase bike access, where to ride, safety tips, equipment, e-bikes and more

To meet Maine’s goals of creating a transportation plan that includes more opportunities for biking, efforts are underway to add bike-friendly trails throughout the state. We’ll learn what’s in store, and we’ll talk about summer riding, safety concerns, equipment, e-bikes and more.

Panelists:

Kristine Keeley, Northern New England manager, East Coast Greenway Alliance

Angela King, community advocacy coordinator, Bicycle Coalition of Maine

John Harvey, co-owner, Green Machine Bike Shop, Norway