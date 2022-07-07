© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Statewide efforts to increase bike access, where to ride, safety tips, equipment, e-bikes and more

Published July 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
2022-Banner-1440x400.png
https://www.bikemaine.org/the-bikemaine-weekend/
/

To meet Maine’s goals of creating a transportation plan that includes more opportunities for biking, efforts are underway to add bike-friendly trails throughout the state. We’ll learn what’s in store, and we’ll talk about summer riding, safety concerns, equipment, e-bikes and more.

Panelists:
Kristine Keeley, Northern New England manager, East Coast Greenway Alliance
Angela King, community advocacy coordinator, Bicycle Coalition of Maine
John Harvey, co-owner, Green Machine Bike Shop, Norway

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han