© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Analyst and author Aaron David Miller discusses current global and domestic controversies and developments

Published July 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
ynNyEbVH_400x400.jpeg
@aarondmiller2
/

With President Biden traveling to the Middle East this week, we talk with global analyst Aaron David Miller about the politics of that region, relations between Israel and Arab countries — as well as the position and role of the United States. We'll also address some of the many divisive issues in national news, from the January 6th hearings to polarizing Supreme Court decisions.

Panelist:
Aaron David Miller, global analyst for CNN and other news outlets; Middle East expert; author of several books, including The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President; senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith