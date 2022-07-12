Analyst and author Aaron David Miller discusses current global and domestic controversies and developments

With President Biden traveling to the Middle East this week, we talk with global analyst Aaron David Miller about the politics of that region, relations between Israel and Arab countries — as well as the position and role of the United States. We'll also address some of the many divisive issues in national news, from the January 6th hearings to polarizing Supreme Court decisions.

Panelist:

Aaron David Miller, global analyst for CNN and other news outlets; Middle East expert; author of several books, including The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President; senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

