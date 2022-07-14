Suggestions for good books to read this summer, from novels to children's books to non-fiction and more

Our panel of authors and book lovers share what they’re reading and hope to read this summer, and offer recommendations for favorite novels, non-fiction, children’s and young adult books and other genres.

Panelists:

Josh Christie, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore

Kathryn Miles, award-winning journalist and science writer; author of five books, including Quakeland and Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders; scholar-in-residence for the Maine Humanities Council

Morgan Talty, citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation; author of a new story collection Night of the Living Rez (comes out July 5, 2022)

VIP Caller:

Heidi Carter, bookseller, Bogan Books in Fort Kent