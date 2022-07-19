© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Astronomy news, from the Webb telescope images to what to see in Maine's night sky this summer

Published July 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
The stunning images from the Webb telescope that were released last week reveal so much that was previously unknown about the cosmos. We talk with Maine astronomers about these major revelations, and about how the Webb findings impact their research. We’ll also hear about astronomical events happening this summer, and where to view them in Maine.

Panelists:
Edward Herrick-Gleason, director, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine
Dale Kocevski, associate professor, physics and astronomy, Colby College
Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine

VIP Caller:
Elizabeth McGrath, associate professor, physics and astronomy, Colby College

