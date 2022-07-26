© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Why the year 1972 was pivotal in shaping the state of Maine

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 27, 2022); no calls will be taken.

The April issue of DownEast magazine focused on 1972—and made the case that one year was pivotal in Maine’s history. We’ll explore that premise and learn about what happened here 50 years ago, from shifts in Maine’s power dynamics to old industries making way for new economic opportunities—all while trying to preserve the state’s natural and historic heritage.

Panelists:
Brian Kevin, editor in chief, DownEast magazine
Earle Shettleworth, Maine State Historian

VIP Callers:
Mary Pols, Author, book & film critic, editor and Media Relations Specialist at Bates College
Kathryn Miles, award-winning journalist and science writer; author of five booksAdventures with Ari, All Standing, Superstorm, Quakeland, and Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders, which comes out on May 3, 2022

