The growing popularity of pickleball and where and how to play in Maine

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 17, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. The Atlantic Regional Tournament is set to take place later this month in Portland. We’ll hear from pickleball players about what makes the sport so popular, and we’ll get tips on where to play and how to learn the game.

Panelists:

Rocky Clark, director, USA Pickleball Association for the Atlantic Region

Lisa Palcic, instructor, Armstrong Tennis Center.; pro credential as a pickleball player; has played at the Nationals and the U.S. Open; credentialed director, IPTPA teaching and ratings. Click here to see Lisa's video about pickleball basics.

Glenn Jordan, sports writer, Portland Press Herald; silver medalist at Nationals, four-time gold medalist at Atlantic Regionals; certified IFP instructor; Level 1 referee

VIP Callers:

Aaron Park, cook; city councilor, Bath

Keith Ramos, ambassador, USA Pickleball ; world ambassador, International Federation of Pickleball