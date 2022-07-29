© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The growing popularity of pickleball and where and how to play in Maine

Published July 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
download (1).jpeg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Chadpryan/
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 17, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. The Atlantic Regional Tournament is set to take place later this month in Portland. We’ll hear from pickleball players about what makes the sport so popular, and we’ll get tips on where to play and how to learn the game.

Panelists:
Rocky Clark, director, USA Pickleball Association for the Atlantic Region
Lisa Palcic, instructor, Armstrong Tennis Center.; pro credential as a pickleball player; has played at the Nationals and the U.S. Open; credentialed director, IPTPA teaching and ratings. Click here to see Lisa's video about pickleball basics.
Glenn Jordan, sports writer, Portland Press Herald; silver medalist at Nationals, four-time gold medalist at Atlantic Regionals; certified IFP instructor; Level 1 referee

VIP Callers:
Aaron Park, cook; city councilor, Bath
Keith Ramos, ambassador, USA Pickleball ; world ambassador, International Federation of Pickleball

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith