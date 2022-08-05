The importance of resilience in approaching workplace challenges

We continue our year-long series on resilience during challenging times with a conversation about adapting to a changing workplace. In addition to the sea change in remote and hybrid work arrangements, the pandemic has brought on new dynamics in how we interact with colleagues—and how we balance the demands of work and home life. We’ll learn about how to approach these challenges with resilience.

Panelists:

Lisa Whited, founder & chief transformation office, Workplace Transformation Facilitation; author, Work Better, Save the Planet

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

VIP Caller:

Mary Axelson, founder & CEO, WeMaax Consulting