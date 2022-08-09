© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers

Published August 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.

Panelists:
Kate Dufour, legislative advocate, Maine Municipal Association
Harold “Trey” Stewart III, Maine State Senator (R-Aroostook); serves on the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee and the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee

VIP callers:
Rebecca Kirk, executive director, Eastern Area Agency on Aging
Joy Barresi-Saucier, executive director, Aroostook Agency on Aging

Jonathan P. Smith
Jennifer Rooks
