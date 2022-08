August is the season to reap the harvest of your vegetable garden—but it’s also prime time for weeds, pests, and drought conditions. Horticulture experts join us to talk about what to prioritize this time of year, and to answer your gardening questions.

Panelists:

Andy Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Gary Fish, state horticulturalist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry