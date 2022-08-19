© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Update on the new free tuition program and other news from Maine's Community College System

Published August 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Since the announcement earlier this year that Maine’s community college system will offer free tuition for recent high school graduates, enrollment and interest among students has surged. We’ll talk with community college leaders and students to find out about the impact of the new policy, and what’s in store for the school year ahead.

Panelists:
David Daigler, president, Maine Community College System
Joe Cassidy, president, Southern Maine Community College
VIP Caller:
Stacy Green, director of admissions, Eastern Maine Community College
Ruscirene Dinanga, student, Southern Maine Community College

