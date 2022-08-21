Hospital leaders discuss the latest pandemic news, monkeypox, Lyme disease and more

Hospital leaders join us to discuss the latest Covid news, from updates on antiviral treatments to new vaccines on the way to projections for the pandemic’s path. We will also discuss the presence of monkeypox in Maine, cases of Lyme disease, and other public health concerns.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

