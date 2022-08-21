© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Hospital leaders discuss the latest pandemic news, monkeypox, Lyme disease and more

Published August 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
Hospital leaders join us to discuss the latest Covid news, from updates on antiviral treatments to new vaccines on the way to projections for the pandemic’s path. We will also discuss the presence of monkeypox in Maine, cases of Lyme disease, and other public health concerns.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han