Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more
With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.
Panelist:
Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education