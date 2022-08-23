© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more

Published August 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
27894701_H24602225 (1).jpeg
Maia Zewert | Lincoln County Ne / Bangor Daily News
/
Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin speaks to faculty and staff from AOS 93 and Lincoln Academy during a professional development day at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta on March 15.

With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.

Panelist:
Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han