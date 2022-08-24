How to make good group decisions and work collaboratively
From Fortune 500 companies to local civic engagement organizations to the family dinner table, good group decision making can be the difference between achieving a desired outcome or floundering when important work needs to get done. We’ll discuss what makes for good group decision making—what to look for when participating in a meeting, which group dynamics to be on the lookout for, and how best to work toward a desired outcome.
Panelists:
Craig Freshley, professional meeting facilitator, speaker, author; his latest book is Together We Decide: An Essential Guide for Making Good Group Decisions
Joseph McDonnell, interim president, University of Maine – Farmington; professor of policy, planning and management in the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine