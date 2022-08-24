© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How to make good group decisions and work collaboratively

Published August 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
From Fortune 500 companies to local civic engagement organizations to the family dinner table, good group decision making can be the difference between achieving a desired outcome or floundering when important work needs to get done. We’ll discuss what makes for good group decision making—what to look for when participating in a meeting, which group dynamics to be on the lookout for, and how best to work toward a desired outcome.

Panelists:
Craig Freshley, professional meeting facilitator, speaker, author; his latest book is Together We Decide: An Essential Guide for Making Good Group Decisions
Joseph McDonnell, interim president, University of Maine – Farmington; professor of policy, planning and management in the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
