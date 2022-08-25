New resource adds to the many options for lifelong learning in Maine

Bendable Maine is a new statewide, mostly free, learning marketplace for Maine residents of all ages and backgrounds. We'll discuss how this new initiative and and other resources foster lifelong learning through online courses, as well as in-person learning opportunities. Some of the available resources include the university and community college systems, career centers, adult education programs, music schools, art museums and many others.

Panelists:

Janet McKenney, former director of library development, Maine State Library

Lex Dennis, director of lifelong learning, KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society at the Drucker Institute

VIP Callers:

Kimberley Moore, director, Bureau of Employment Services, Maine Department of Labor

Kate Fahey, project director, Peer Workforce Navigator Project, Maine Department of Labor; director of programs, Gateway Community Services Maine

Mari Glatter, instructional designer, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

