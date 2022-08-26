Why trivia is popular, what makes a good trivia game or event, and where in Maine to participate

What is it about trivia games and quizzes that captures people’s interest? We talk with trivia expert and Bates professor Andrew Hamilton to learn about the value of trivia, and how he crafts effective trivia questions and events. He’ll also pose some fun and challenging trivia questions for Maine Calling listeners to answer.

Panelist:

Andrew Hamilton, visiting assistant professor of German, Bates College; trivia expert and game creator; author of Tricky Questions for Fun

VIP Caller:

Mattie Daughtry, co-owner, Moderation Brewing Co.; Maine State Senator from Brunswick

Susan McMillan, Army reservist and Arabic translator from Portland; Jeopardy champion in March 2021

Karla Fossett, writer and content manager for BerryDunn; Saco resident; Jeopardy winner in July 2022

