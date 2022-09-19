What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health

A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.

Panelist:

Dr. Ned Calonge, associate professor of epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health; associate professor of family medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver; chair of the National Academies of Sciences committee that wrote the recent report on PFAS and health

VIP Callers:

Dr. Andrew Smith, state toxicologist director, Environmental and Occupational Health Programs, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Abby Fleisch, pediatric endocrinologist, environmental health researcher, Center for Outcomes Research & Evaiuation, MaineHealth

