The Maine Public 60th anniversary golf scramble has been postponed due to rain. A new date will be announced shortly.
Maine Calling

What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health

Published September 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.

Panelist:
Dr. Ned Calonge, associate professor of epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health; associate professor of family medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver; chair of the National Academies of Sciences committee that wrote the recent report on PFAS and health

VIP Callers:
Dr. Andrew Smith, state toxicologist director, Environmental and Occupational Health Programs, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Abby Fleisch, pediatric endocrinologist, environmental health researcher, Center for Outcomes Research & Evaiuation, MaineHealth

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
