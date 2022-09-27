The shared history of humans and pigs, and the role of pigs in Maine

Pigs are valued for different reasons—from livestock to pets. We discuss the biology and behavior of these often misunderstood animals, how to raise them, and the role they play in Maine’s culture and economy. This show is tied to a film airing on Maine Public Television (Sept 29), Magnificent Beast, exploring the shared history between humans and pigs.

Panelists:

Colt Knight, assistant extension professor & state livestock specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Jacki Perkins, organic livestock specialist, Maine Organic Farmers & Gardener’s Association

VIP Caller:

Josh Gerritsen, filmmaker; director and producer of Magnificent Beast, airing on Maine Public Television on Sept 29, 2022

Doreen Burke, has pet pig; owner of Snort Life, making custom clothing for mini pigs and other pets - based in Florida