© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The life and legacy of Czech dissident and statesman Vaclav Havel

Published September 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
havel-de785a04db108ad2f26ea0f49589521953b28248.jpeg
Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images
/

Václav Havel (1936-2011) is widely regarded as one of the 20th century’s greatest champions of freedom, democracy, human rights, European integration, and trans-Atlantic cooperation. Colby College is hosting a conference examining Havel’s legacy and why it is relevant to today’s current events, including a fragmented Europe, disinformation, attacks on democracy, increasing radicalism, and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Panelists:
Milan Babík, born in Czechoslovakia in 1979; attended Velvet Revolution demonstrations as a child; visiting assistant professor of government, Colby College
Josef Pazderka, born in Czechoslovakia in 1974; award-winning Czech news journalist, editor, investigative reporter, and foreign correspondent; reported from Ukraine on the 2014 Maidan uprisings and Russia’s annexation of Crimea; reported from Kyiv just a couple of weeks after the Feb 2022 invasion of Ukraine
Paul Wilson, Canadian writer, editor, journalist, and translator

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith