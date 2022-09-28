The life and legacy of Czech dissident and statesman Vaclav Havel

Václav Havel (1936-2011) is widely regarded as one of the 20th century’s greatest champions of freedom, democracy, human rights, European integration, and trans-Atlantic cooperation. Colby College is hosting a conference examining Havel’s legacy and why it is relevant to today’s current events, including a fragmented Europe, disinformation, attacks on democracy, increasing radicalism, and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Panelists:

Milan Babík, born in Czechoslovakia in 1979; attended Velvet Revolution demonstrations as a child; visiting assistant professor of government, Colby College

Josef Pazderka, born in Czechoslovakia in 1974; award-winning Czech news journalist, editor, investigative reporter, and foreign correspondent; reported from Ukraine on the 2014 Maidan uprisings and Russia’s annexation of Crimea; reported from Kyiv just a couple of weeks after the Feb 2022 invasion of Ukraine

Paul Wilson, Canadian writer, editor, journalist, and translator

