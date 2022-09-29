Political Pulse: Maine Public political reporters discuss the latest campaign developments

On Fridays from September 30 until after the November election, Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—join us to share the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Andrew Smith, director, University of New Hampshire Survey Center; professor of political science

Ron Schmidt, associate professor of political science, University of Southern Maine