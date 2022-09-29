© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Political Pulse: Maine Public political reporters discuss the latest campaign developments

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
download.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
/

On Fridays from September 30 until after the November election, Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—join us to share the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Andrew Smith, director, University of New Hampshire Survey Center; professor of political science
Ron Schmidt, associate professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith