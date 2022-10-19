Travel expert Rick Steves discusses his new TV series about European art history
Rick Steves returns to discuss his new six-hour TV series, “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” which offers “an ambitious sweep through the entire span of European art history.” Maine Public Television is broadcasting this series. Visit the Maine Public website for dates and times.
Panelist:
Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column