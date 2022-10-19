© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Travel expert Rick Steves discusses his new TV series about European art history

Published October 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Rick Steves returns to discuss his new six-hour TV series, “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” which offers “an ambitious sweep through the entire span of European art history.” Maine Public Television is broadcasting this series. Visit the Maine Public website for dates and times.

Panelist:
Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
