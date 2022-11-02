© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

How resilience helps the difficult process of forgiving others—or being forgiven

Published November 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
3575000735_741fbd733d_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/aidan_jones/
/

To forgive others and to accept forgiveness is one of the hardest parts of human relationships. We'll learn about the role of resilience in fostering forgiveness—and we'll also talk about how gratitude plays a part in finding balance and acceptance. This program is part of our series on cultivating resilience in the face of difficult times.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach
Julie L. Quimby, psychologist, founder/director of Psychology Specialists of Maine in Brunswick

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han