How resilience helps the difficult process of forgiving others—or being forgiven

To forgive others and to accept forgiveness is one of the hardest parts of human relationships. We'll learn about the role of resilience in fostering forgiveness—and we'll also talk about how gratitude plays a part in finding balance and acceptance. This program is part of our series on cultivating resilience in the face of difficult times.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Julie L. Quimby, psychologist, founder/director of Psychology Specialists of Maine in Brunswick