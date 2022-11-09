Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Jean Cummings, deputy Washington bureau chief, The Wall Street Journal

Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine