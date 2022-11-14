World Cup predictions and the state of soccer in the U.S.—and Maine
The World Cup begins on November 20th, when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador. We’ll speak with the author of Generation Zero: Founding Fathers, Hidden Histories & The Making of Soccer in America about what to expect from the Americans this World Cup, and about the state of soccer in the U.S., and in Maine.
Panelist:
Hal Phillips, author, journalist, media executive; his latest book is Generation Zero: Founding Fathers, Hidden Histories, and the Making of Soccer in America
VIP Callers:
Michael Jeffrey, president, Maine Soccer Coaches
Joe Vari, head coach, women's soccer team, Bates College