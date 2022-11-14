© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

World Cup predictions and the state of soccer in the U.S.—and Maine

Published November 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
SANDY, UTAH - JUNE 09: Gio Reyna #7 of the United States controls the ball during a game against Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The World Cup begins on November 20th, when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador. We’ll speak with the author of Generation Zero: Founding Fathers, Hidden Histories & The Making of Soccer in America about what to expect from the Americans this World Cup, and about the state of soccer in the U.S., and in Maine.

Panelist:
Hal Phillips, author, journalist, media executive; his latest book is Generation Zero: Founding Fathers, Hidden Histories, and the Making of Soccer in America 

VIP Callers:
Michael Jeffrey, president, Maine Soccer Coaches
Joe Vari, head coach, women's soccer team, Bates College

Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
