How to view and appreciate works of art

Artist and author Lincoln Perry joins us to discuss his new book Seeing Like an Artist, and how people can better understand how to interpret and appreciate works of art. We’ll also hear from author and poet Carl Little and the author of a new biography of painter John Singer Sargent.

Panelists:

Lincoln Perry, fine artist; author; his landscapes, figurative paintings, and sculptures have been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions across the country; his latest book is Seeing Like An Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others

Carl Little, poet and author of numerous art books, including Edward Hopper’s New England and The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent

VIP Caller:

Paul Fisher, author; professor, American Studies, Wellesley College; his new book is The Grand Affair: John Singer Sargent in His World

