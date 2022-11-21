The role of hope during challenging times — what gives you hope?

We hear disturbing news every day—politics, shootings, health scares, inflation, climate change, global conflict. How can we stay hopeful during these challenging times? We ask our listeners to share their suggestions and stories about maintaining a hopeful outlook.

Panelists:

Brittany Longsdorf, lecturer in the humanities, multi-faith chaplain, Bates College

Kenneth Lewis, senior pastor, Green Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church

Tom Meuser, clinical psychologist & applied gerontologist; professor & director, Center for Excellence in Aging & Health, University of New England