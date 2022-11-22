© 2022 Maine Public
Singer/songwriters Noel Paul Stookey and Doug Kolmar talk about music and social change

Published November 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine-based singer/songwriter Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul & Mary) joins us again to talk about his new album, Hope Rises II, his second compilation of work by social change musicians across genres. We’ll also have singer/songwriter Doug Kolmar, from Saco, join the conversation. Both guests will share a song or two, and talk about the intersection of music and social activism.

Panelists:
Noel Paul Stookey, singer/songwriter, activist, “Paul” of Peter, Paul & Mary
Doug Kolmar, singer/songerwiter based in Saco

