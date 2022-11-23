Efforts to end hunger in Maine and foster greater food equity

Food equity calls for all people to be able to grow and consume healthful and affordable food. Efforts in Maine are underway to end hunger and establish systems that lead to food equity. We’ll check in on the progress of Maine’s “Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030” plan, and the work of Good Shepherd Food Bank, among other groups focused on food equity.

Panelists:

Craig Lapine, facilitator, Project to End Hunger by 2030 with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; former executive director of Cultivating Community

Kristen Miale, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank

VIP Caller:

Kim Lengert, coordinator, Maine’s Volunteers in Service to America

Alex Kryszak, filmmaker; his new documentary "Hungry Now" airs on Maine Public Television on Nov 24, 2022, 9 pm