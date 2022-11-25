Advice on being frugal during difficult financial times

During these tight financial times, any trims to the household budget can be helpful. We’ll get tips on ways to save a little bit here and there, from cooking with simple ingredients to shopping at thrift stores to cutting down on unneeded services and subscriptions. And we’ll hear what our listeners do to save on costs.

Panelists:

Courtney Kennedy, nutrition and education manager, Good Shepherd Food Bank

Kate Kaden, YouTube creator and personal finance, budgeting blogger