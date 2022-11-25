© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Advice on being frugal during difficult financial times

Published November 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
download.jpg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/101332430@N03/ /
/

During these tight financial times, any trims to the household budget can be helpful. We’ll get tips on ways to save a little bit here and there, from cooking with simple ingredients to shopping at thrift stores to cutting down on unneeded services and subscriptions. And we’ll hear what our listeners do to save on costs.

Panelists:
Courtney Kennedy, nutrition and education manager, Good Shepherd Food Bank
Kate Kaden, YouTube creator and personal finance, budgeting blogger

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks