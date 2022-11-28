© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah talks about Covid-19, RSV, flu and other public health concerns

Published November 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
shah mid talk jan not great 2022-01-03 at 4.39.20 PM.png
Maine Public
/

Dr. Nirav Shah returns to update us on the latest public health news and concerns. We’ll find out what is predicted for the spread of Covid-19 and its variants as winter arrives, and what the most recent recommendations are for vaccinations and treatment. We’ll also learn about the rise in RSV cases in Maine, and the severity of flu season.

Panelist:
Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han