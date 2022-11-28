Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah talks about Covid-19, RSV, flu and other public health concerns
Dr. Nirav Shah returns to update us on the latest public health news and concerns. We’ll find out what is predicted for the spread of Covid-19 and its variants as winter arrives, and what the most recent recommendations are for vaccinations and treatment. We’ll also learn about the rise in RSV cases in Maine, and the severity of flu season.
Panelist:
Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention