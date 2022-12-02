© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Ideas for local crafts, products, services and other gifts to give this season

Published December 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
USE THISthumbnail_Holiday Gift Guide TW (2).png
Lucianna Santerre / Maine Public Radio
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 10, 2022); no calls will be taken.

As the holidays approach, we once again offer a program highlighting products and services by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your ideas for made-in-Maine gifts to give to others—or to yourself.

Panelists
Whitney Gill, director, Maine Crafts Galleries
Amy Landry, board president, Portland Buy Local
Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East; home editor, Down East magazine

VIP Callers:
Alison Godburn, executive director, Maine Crafts Association

Resources:
CLICK HERE to see the Made-in-Maine Gift Guide

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith