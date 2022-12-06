How communities can be resilient—and lessons learned from our yearlong resilience series

For the final program in our yearlong series on resilience, we expand the conversation from focusing on individuals to communities. Whether it’s climate change, racial injustice, violence or conflict -- how can groups, organizations, towns and other communities respond to adversity with resilience? We’ll also sum up what we’ve learned from this year’s wide-ranging conversations about resilience.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, author, executive coach; partnered with Maine Calling to produce the yearlong series on resilience

Lara K-J Campbell, minister, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk; counselor and therapist

VIP Caller:

Kristen Grant, senior extension program manager for coastal community resilience and diversity equity and inclusion, Maine Sea Grant and University of Maine Cooperative Extension at the Wells Reserve