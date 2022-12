Panelists:

Inza Ouatarra, state refugee coordinator, Office of Maine Refugee Services, Catholic Charities Maine

Misha Klimov, French teacher at Chewonki; grew up in Ukraine

VIP Callers:

Olesia Poliancheva, recently arrived to Maine from Ukraine

[Inna Cherednichenko, interpreter for Olesia]

Charles Gauvin, resettlement and integration manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition