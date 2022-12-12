How to deal with rising energy costs and improve home energy efficiency

As home heating costs soar, we learn about state programs that aim to defray costs and offer other support for Maine residents. And we’ll hear from experts on how to boost energy efficiency and minimize heat loss in your home.

Panelists:

Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office for the State of Maine

Andy Meyer, residential program manager, Efficiency Maine

Tux Turkel, staff writer, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

