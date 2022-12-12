© 2022 Maine Public
How to deal with rising energy costs and improve home energy efficiency

Published December 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
As home heating costs soar, we learn about state programs that aim to defray costs and offer other support for Maine residents. And we’ll hear from experts on how to boost energy efficiency and minimize heat loss in your home.

Panelists:
Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office for the State of Maine
Andy Meyer, residential program manager, Efficiency Maine
Tux Turkel, staff writer, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

