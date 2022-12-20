How men can better cope with cancer diagnosis and treatment

Men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women—and they differ in how they cope with the disease. Cancer survivor and former Portland Press Herald reporter Trevor Maxwell joins us to discuss his new book about how men react to having cancer, and he shares his own journey of receiving a cancer diagnosis. We’ll also discuss support available in Maine for men with a cancer diagnosis, and learn what medical concerns are particular to men with cancer.

Panelists:

Trevor Maxwell, stage IV colon cancer survivor; author of Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man's Guide to Living with Cancer; founder of the Man Up to Cancer website

Terry Kungel, cancer survivor; chairman emeritus, board of directors & former CEO, Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer

VIP callers:

Amy Litterini, program manager, survivorship, MaineHealth Cancer Care Network

Joseph Monninger, retired college professor, author, fishing guide, dog-sled driver; his book, Goodbye to Ticking Clocks, about his lung cancer diagnosis just days after retiring, will be published in March 2023