What neurodiversity means, and how being neurodiverse presents challenges and opportunities

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 3, 2022; no calls will be taken.

The term and concept of neurodiversity recognizes that there is no “normal” or “right” way of thinking and interacting with the world. It often refers to people with autism, but extends beyond that in who it includes. We talk with experts about how neurodiversity impacts people’s experiences, and how society can be more inclusive. We’ll also learn about resources available for anyone with challenges associated with neurodiversity. This program is tied to the Autism Conference in Bangor on Nov 5th.

Panelists:

Brigid Rankowski, board member, Autism Society of Maine; executive director, The Way We Move

Lisa Morgan, certified autism specialist and consultant; founder and co-chair of the Autism and Suicide Committee of the American Association of Suicidology; author of Crisis Supports for the Autism Community

Marco Orlando, board member and treasurer, Speaking Up For Us; disability rights advocate