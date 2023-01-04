What's happening with the performing arts community in Maine
We check in on the performing arts community in Maine to find out if shows and performers have returned to normal operations since the pandemic shutdowns. We'll hear from organizations and venues across the state to hear about what's on the horizon.
Panelists:
David Greenham, executive director, Maine Arts Commission
Mollie Cashwell, director, Cultural Alliance of Maine
VIP Callers:
Aimee Petrin, executive director, Portland Ovations
Jonathan Berry, artistic director, Penobscot Theatre Company
Shoshona Currier, director, Bates Dance Festival
Brian Allen, co-founder, Good Theater
Elizabeth Moore, programming director, Palaver Strings