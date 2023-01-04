© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

What's happening with the performing arts community in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
fy23_Website-Event-Header_Memphis-Jookin-e1670602243794.jpeg
https://portlandovations.org/event/memphis-jookin-the-show-featuring-lil-buck/
/

We check in on the performing arts community in Maine to find out if shows and performers have returned to normal operations since the pandemic shutdowns. We'll hear from organizations and venues across the state to hear about what's on the horizon.

Panelists:
David Greenham, executive director, Maine Arts Commission
Mollie Cashwell, director, Cultural Alliance of Maine

VIP Callers:
Aimee Petrin, executive director, Portland Ovations
Jonathan Berry, artistic director, Penobscot Theatre Company
Shoshona Currier, director, Bates Dance Festival
Brian Allen, co-founder, Good Theater
Elizabeth Moore, programming director, Palaver Strings

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han