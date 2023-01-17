Retiring head of Maine's Chamber of Commerce Dana Connors discusses his long career and the changes in Maine's economy
Longtime leader of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Dana Connors joins us to discuss the evolving impact that businesses and employers have had on the state’s economy over the years. We’ll also find out what he has learned from his many years of service as he prepares to step down from his role as CEO and president.
Panelist:
Dana Connors, president, Maine State Chamber of Commerce, since 1994; former Commissioner of Transportation in Maine