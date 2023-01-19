© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The resurgence of labor union activity in Maine and nationwide

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
union.jpg
Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public
/

From Starbucks to Amazon, Apple to Chipotle, labor union actions are on the rise. In 2022, unions won more elections than in the past two decades. And three times as many workers went on strike in 2022 than the year before. We’ll discuss the latest news regarding resurgent unions, in Maine and nationwide.

Panelists:
Michael Hillard, professor of economics, University of Southern Maine; author of Shredding Paper: The Rise and Fall of Maine's Mighty Paper Industry
Emily E. LB. Twarog, associate professor of history and labor studies & director of the Regina V. Polk Women’s Labor Leadership Conference, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith