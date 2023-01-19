The resurgence of labor union activity in Maine and nationwide

From Starbucks to Amazon, Apple to Chipotle, labor union actions are on the rise. In 2022, unions won more elections than in the past two decades. And three times as many workers went on strike in 2022 than the year before. We’ll discuss the latest news regarding resurgent unions, in Maine and nationwide.

Panelists:

Michael Hillard, professor of economics, University of Southern Maine; author of Shredding Paper: The Rise and Fall of Maine's Mighty Paper Industry

Emily E. LB. Twarog, associate professor of history and labor studies & director of the Regina V. Polk Women’s Labor Leadership Conference, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

