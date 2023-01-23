© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Dr. Nirav Shah prepares to leave Maine CDC for top federal post—and answers your public health questions

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
This program will be live-streamed.

Nirav Shah joins us for the last time as director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ll get the latest on Covid-19 and other public health concerns, and find out about Dr. Shah’s new leading role with the U.S. CDC.

Panelist:
Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention; he will begin his new job as second in leadership at the U.S. CDC in March

Resources:
Nirav Shah announces departure
Maine Public - Dr. Shah to leave Maine CDC
Appreciation for Dr. Shah

Maine Calling
