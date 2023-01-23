Dr. Nirav Shah prepares to leave Maine CDC for top federal post—and answers your public health questions

This program will be live-streamed.

Nirav Shah joins us for the last time as director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ll get the latest on Covid-19 and other public health concerns, and find out about Dr. Shah’s new leading role with the U.S. CDC.

Panelist:

Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention; he will begin his new job as second in leadership at the U.S. CDC in March

Resources:

Nirav Shah announces departure

Maine Public - Dr. Shah to leave Maine CDC

Appreciation for Dr. Shah