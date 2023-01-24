How the end of federal rental relief has left renters in Maine without housing options

Since federal emergency rent relief disappeared late last year, evictions have been on the rise, and renters are finding themselves without a home or scrambling for housing. We’ll talk with municipal leaders and agencies that are trying to find solutions to this rental crisis, which is compounding Maine’s already-crippling shortage of affordable housing.

Panelists:

Debbie Laurie, city manager, City of Bangor

Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Office of the Governor

VIP Callers:

Kobi Perry, director, Family & Health Service, Western Maine Community Action

Kristina Egan, executive director, Greater Portland Council of Governments

Martin Grohman, councilor (Ward 3), City of Biddeford