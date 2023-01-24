© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

How the end of federal rental relief has left renters in Maine without housing options

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Troy R. Bennett / Bangor Daily News
/

Since federal emergency rent relief disappeared late last year, evictions have been on the rise, and renters are finding themselves without a home or scrambling for housing. We’ll talk with municipal leaders and agencies that are trying to find solutions to this rental crisis, which is compounding Maine’s already-crippling shortage of affordable housing.

Panelists:
Debbie Laurie, city manager, City of Bangor
Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Office of the Governor

VIP Callers:
Kobi Perry, director, Family & Health Service, Western Maine Community Action
Kristina Egan, executive director, Greater Portland Council of Governments
Martin Grohman, councilor (Ward 3), City of Biddeford

