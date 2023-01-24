How the end of federal rental relief has left renters in Maine without housing options
Since federal emergency rent relief disappeared late last year, evictions have been on the rise, and renters are finding themselves without a home or scrambling for housing. We’ll talk with municipal leaders and agencies that are trying to find solutions to this rental crisis, which is compounding Maine’s already-crippling shortage of affordable housing.
Panelists:
Debbie Laurie, city manager, City of Bangor
Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Office of the Governor
VIP Callers:
Kobi Perry, director, Family & Health Service, Western Maine Community Action
Kristina Egan, executive director, Greater Portland Council of Governments
Martin Grohman, councilor (Ward 3), City of Biddeford