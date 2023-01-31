A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population

How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns.

This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and communities of Maine are evolving.

Panelists:

Amanda Rector, State Economist for Maine

Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

VIP Caller:

Reza Jalali, executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center

Hannah Pingree, director, Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future