A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns.
This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and communities of Maine are evolving.
Panelists:
Amanda Rector, State Economist for Maine
Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine
VIP Caller:
Reza Jalali, executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center
Hannah Pingree, director, Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future