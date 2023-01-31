© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population

By Cindy Han
Published January 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns.
This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and communities of Maine are evolving.

Panelists:
Amanda Rector, State Economist for Maine
Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

VIP Caller:
Reza Jalali, executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center
Hannah Pingree, director, Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han