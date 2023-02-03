© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Poet Richard Blanco talks about his new play, poetry, and what's next for him

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Richard Blanco
Craig Dilger/Manditory credit to Craig Dilger
/
Craig Dilger
Poet Richard Blanco - Friday, April 12, 2013.

Richard Blanco is known for his poetry, especially after being selected as the poet for President Obama’s second Inauguration. Now he’s written his first play, “Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas,” which is showing at Portland Stage through Feb 12th. We’ll talk with Richard about how his own experiences are reflected in the play, the challenges of writing for the stage—and what else he is working on.

Panelist:
Richard Blanco, poet, playwright, public speaker, author, civil engineer; he lives in Bethel, Maine

VIP Caller:
Sally Wood, director, "Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas"

Resources:
New Play Presents a Melding of Cuba and Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han