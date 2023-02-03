Poet Richard Blanco talks about his new play, poetry, and what's next for him

Richard Blanco is known for his poetry, especially after being selected as the poet for President Obama’s second Inauguration. Now he’s written his first play, “Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas,” which is showing at Portland Stage through Feb 12th. We’ll talk with Richard about how his own experiences are reflected in the play, the challenges of writing for the stage—and what else he is working on.

Panelist:

Richard Blanco, poet, playwright, public speaker, author, civil engineer; he lives in Bethel, Maine

VIP Caller:

Sally Wood, director, "Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas"

Resources:

