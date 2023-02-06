© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Medical and ethical questions surrounding abortions later in pregnancy

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
133249558_32d4e6dbfb_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/trazomfreak/
/

A bill proposed by Gov. Mills would expand abortion access later in pregnancy. We discuss the medical and ethical issues tied to later abortions, including fetal development, medical conditions that might affect a pregnant mother, and the factors involved in the decision to terminate a pregnancy.

Panelists:
Jessica Miller, ethicist specializing in health care, philosophy professor, University of Maine
Dr. Katie McHugh, board-certified OB/gyn who specializes in chronic pelvic pain and reproductive health, based in Indiana; fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han