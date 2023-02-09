Why drug overdoses and deaths are escalating, and what can be done to help

In 2022, more than 10,000 drug overdoses were reported in Maine, including 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. In December alone, 928 Mainers experience a drug overdose. The vast majority of these are from fentanyl use. We’ll discuss what is causing these overdoses, what’s being done to increase access to the opioid-reversal drug naloxone, and what other statewide measures can help people dealing with substance use.

Panelists:

Glenn Gordon, outreach clinician, overdose prevention program, Oxford County Mental Health Services, University of Southern Maine

Gordon Smith, director of opioid response, Office of Policy Innovation & The Future

Marcella Sorg, research professor, Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center, Department of Anthropology, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Sarah Squirrel, director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department of Health & Human Services