Why drug overdoses and deaths are escalating, and what can be done to help

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
In 2022, more than 10,000 drug overdoses were reported in Maine, including 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. In December alone, 928 Mainers experience a drug overdose. The vast majority of these are from fentanyl use. We’ll discuss what is causing these overdoses, what’s being done to increase access to the opioid-reversal drug naloxone, and what other statewide measures can help people dealing with substance use.

Panelists:
Glenn Gordon, outreach clinician, overdose prevention program, Oxford County Mental Health Services, University of Southern Maine
Gordon Smith, director of opioid response, Office of Policy Innovation & The Future
Marcella Sorg, research professor, Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center, Department of Anthropology, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Sarah Squirrel, director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

