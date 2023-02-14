The connections between food and love, and what dishes and ingredients evoke love and romance
For Valentine’s Day, we talk about how love and food are intertwined. We’ll discuss the ingredients and dishes in Maine that are linked with romance and love, from oysters to chocolate. And we’ll discuss the historic and cultural connections between food and love, from Grandma’s cooking to the words we use to express feelings from the heart.
Panelists:
Nancy Harmon Jenkins, food historian, speaker, cookbook author
Mindy Fox, food writer, cookbook author, communications consultant
Sam Hayward, pioneering Maine chef; James Beard Award winner; founder of Fore Street
VIP Callers:
Tim Cebula, food writer, editor; staff writer, Portland Press Herald
Kate Shaffer, co-owner/founder, Ragged Coast Chocolates