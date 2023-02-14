© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The connections between food and love, and what dishes and ingredients evoke love and romance

By Cindy Han
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Strawberries lined up on a pan, each dipped in glistening chocolate
https://www.flickr.com/photos/theogeo/
/

For Valentine’s Day, we talk about how love and food are intertwined. We’ll discuss the ingredients and dishes in Maine that are linked with romance and love, from oysters to chocolate. And we’ll discuss the historic and cultural connections between food and love, from Grandma’s cooking to the words we use to express feelings from the heart.

Panelists:
Nancy Harmon Jenkins, food historian, speaker, cookbook author
Mindy Fox, food writer, cookbook author, communications consultant
Sam Hayward, pioneering Maine chef; James Beard Award winner; founder of Fore Street

VIP Callers:
Tim Cebula, food writer, editor; staff writer, Portland Press Herald 
Kate Shaffer, co-owner/founder, Ragged Coast Chocolates

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han