© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

How to help stranded seals, and how Maine's seal population is faring

By Jennifer Rooks
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST
Closeup on the face of a young seal with large eyes and whiskers, laying on a dock
https://www.flickr.com/photos/yeimaya/
/

Last month, when an intrepid baby seal was found exploring Cape Elizabeth neighborhoods, it was repeatedly brought back to the ocean, only to return each time. It was eventually brought to marine mammal experts for rehabilitation. How is it doing now? We’ll learn what to do when encountering a marine mammal—and discuss the health of Maine’s seal population.

Panelists:
Lynda Doughty, marine scientist; founding executive director, Marine Mammals of Maine
Kristina Cammen, assistant professor, School of Marine Sciences, University of Maine
Rosemary Seton, marine mammal stranding coordinator, Allied Whale Marine Mammal Research Program, College of the Atlantic

VIP Callers:
Scott Smart, parks foreman, Town of Cape Elizabeth

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks