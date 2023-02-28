How to help stranded seals, and how Maine's seal population is faring

Last month, when an intrepid baby seal was found exploring Cape Elizabeth neighborhoods, it was repeatedly brought back to the ocean, only to return each time. It was eventually brought to marine mammal experts for rehabilitation. How is it doing now? We’ll learn what to do when encountering a marine mammal—and discuss the health of Maine’s seal population.

Panelists:

Lynda Doughty, marine scientist; founding executive director, Marine Mammals of Maine

Kristina Cammen, assistant professor, School of Marine Sciences, University of Maine

Rosemary Seton, marine mammal stranding coordinator, Allied Whale Marine Mammal Research Program, College of the Atlantic

VIP Callers:

Scott Smart, parks foreman, Town of Cape Elizabeth

