The risk of avian flu to Maine's wild and domestic birds, and what it means for human

Last year, the state Department of Agriculture confirmed hundreds of cases of avian flu in poultry, and scientists blamed avian flu for the deaths of more than 300 seals in Maine. This year, the virus has already been confirmed in both wild ducks and domesticated chickens. Now, two people in Cambodia have been infected, prompting concerns about the spread of the virus, and of transmission from birds to people worldwide. We learn what the risks are and whether we are prepared for what might happen next.

Panelists:

Dr. Carolyn Hurwitz, assistant state veterinarian, Division of Animal and Plant Health, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Tegwin Taylor, veterinarian, wildlife health biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife