© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

New StoryCorps "Military Voices" initiative asks Maine Veterans to share their stories

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Veteran wearing camo uniform sitting in wheelchair hugs his young daughter, both with heartfelt expressions
Luciana Santerre
/

StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for Veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. As part of this project, Maine Public will participate in statewide live events and virtual recording sessions in the upcoming months. We’ll discuss the opportunities to preserve and showcase military voices—and we will feature stories of and about Maine’s Veterans.

Panelists:
Hazel Diaz, former Marine; manager, StoryCorps’ Military Voices initiative
Garett Reppenhagen, former Army Specialist; executive director, Veterans For Peace

VIP callers:
Travis Mills, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and recalibrated warrior; founder, Travis Mills Foundation
Jonathan Bratten, military historian, Maine National Guard Captain, author of To the Last Man

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith