New StoryCorps "Military Voices" initiative asks Maine Veterans to share their stories

StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for Veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. As part of this project, Maine Public will participate in statewide live events and virtual recording sessions in the upcoming months. We’ll discuss the opportunities to preserve and showcase military voices—and we will feature stories of and about Maine’s Veterans.

Panelists:

Hazel Diaz, former Marine; manager, StoryCorps’ Military Voices initiative

Garett Reppenhagen, former Army Specialist; executive director, Veterans For Peace

VIP callers:

Travis Mills, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and recalibrated warrior; founder, Travis Mills Foundation

Jonathan Bratten, military historian, Maine National Guard Captain, author of To the Last Man