© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

How has the pandemic affected our psyche—has it changed who we are?

By Cindy Han
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Woman holding an umbrella walking toward light through a concrete tunnel with a wet tile floor
https://www.flickr.com/photos/29523289@N06/
/

For three years, the pandemic has forced everyone to make changes to their lives. How have all these adjustments and pressures altered our emotional and psychological state? Are we all different people now?

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author
Rebecca Schwarz-Mette, psychologist; associate professor & director, Peer Relations Lab, University of Maine; focus on developmental psychpathology in childhood and adolescents
Tom Meuser, clinical psychologist, applied gerontologist; founding director, Center for Excellence in Aging & Health, University of New England

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han