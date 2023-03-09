How has the pandemic affected our psyche—has it changed who we are?

For three years, the pandemic has forced everyone to make changes to their lives. How have all these adjustments and pressures altered our emotional and psychological state? Are we all different people now?

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author

Rebecca Schwarz-Mette, psychologist; associate professor & director, Peer Relations Lab, University of Maine; focus on developmental psychpathology in childhood and adolescents

Tom Meuser, clinical psychologist, applied gerontologist; founding director, Center for Excellence in Aging & Health, University of New England

